Former softball coach sentenced to 30 years for sexual abuse of 14-year-old girl

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A local softball coach was sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty to charges in August that he molested a 14-year-old girl.

45-year-old Michael Feltz will spend 30 years in prison and another 5 on sex offender-specific probation.

Michael Feltz (St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office)

He was also ordered to not have any contact with the victim. Feltz must also register as a sex offender for his lifetime.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the mother of the victim filed a sex abuse report with the South Bend Police Department on March 27, in which the victim reported having a sexual relationship with Feltz, who was her travel league softball head coach.

