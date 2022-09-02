‘Fist Bump Friday’ held at Hums Elementary in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - “Fist Bump Friday” was held at Hums Elementary School in Mishawaka.

Here’s how it works: Mishawaka High School student athletes, band members, and dance team members visit elementary schools to greet younger students with a fist bump, high five, or a positive comment as they arrive at school.

The goal is to shape the high school students as role models for the younger ones.

“I think it’s important to show the younger kids to participate in our school system, and its good to show them that helping people is important and just giving them motivation to get through the day,” says Lainey Kasznia, senior at Mishawaka.

The program continues every Friday morning through Oct. 14.

