First Alert Forecast: Warm and Muggy Beginning to Labor Day Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: A mixture of clouds and some sunshine throughout the day. It will be warm and muggy. Higher humidity combined with temperatures reaching the upper 80s will likely make it feel like the lower 90s during the afternoon. No chance of rain today. High of 88 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Friday Night Football will be warm and muggy. Temperatures in the lower 80s by kickoff and falling into the middle 70s by the end of the games. Mostly cloudy skies and a light breeze from the south. Overnight the temperatures will fall back into the 60s. Low of 64 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Hot and humid with a mixture of sun and clouds. A few more clouds during the afternoon. The heat index due to higher humidity will likely push into the lower to middle 90s. During the afternoon there is a slight chance of a shower or a brief thunderstorm. Most of Michiana will remain dry. High of 90 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day highs will be a bit cooler, back in the middle 80s. Again, a slight chance of a few isolated showers during the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, dry in Michiana. High of 84 degrees. Winds N 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Staying warm with a touch less humidity into Labor Day. Highs will be in the lower 80s through Monday and Tuesday. Getting a few degrees warmer by the second half of the week as a few more scattered thunderstorms will become possible. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, September 1st, 2022

Thursday’s High: 87

Thursday’s Low: 64

Precipitation: 0.00″

