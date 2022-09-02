First Alert Forecast: Labor Day Weekend will feel very summer-like

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY NIGHT: Friday Night Football will be warm and muggy. Temperatures in the lower 80s by kickoff and falling into the middle 70s by the end of the games. Mostly cloudy skies and a light breeze from the south. Overnight the temperatures will fall back into the 60s. Low of 64 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Warm and humid with a mixture of sun and clouds. A few more clouds during the afternoon. The heat index due to higher humidity will likely push into the upper 80s to lower 90s. During the late afternoon and early evening hours, there is a chance of a brief shower or T-shower. Most of Michiana will remain dry. High of 87 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day highs will be a bit cooler, back in the middle 80s. Again, a slight chance of a few isolated showers during the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, dry for many. High of 82 degrees. Winds N 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Staying warm with a touch less humidity into Labor Day. Highs will be in the lower 80s through Monday and Tuesday. Getting a few degrees warmer by the second half of the week as a few more scattered thunderstorms will become possible. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

