DTSB First Fridays: Dog Days of Summer

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown South Bend is going to the dogs for September’s First Fridays.

This month’s theme is ‘Dog Days of Summer.’

Guests are encouraged to bring their furry friend on a leash and enjoy some pet-friendly activities.

There will be booths with animal rescue groups and organizations, plus a pet photo booth at Fiddler’s Hearth.

Guests an even create a dog-print ornament at The Pigeon and The Hen Pottery.

“On the gridiron, we have several booths,” said Kylie Carter from DTSB. “And then Studebaker Plaza, KeyBank Plaza. We have our Michigan street block party and there’s going to be a concert by The Early. We’ve got food vendors, Studebaker cars, and so the dogs can enjoy all this.”

Festivities will take place from 5 – 9 p.m. There is free parking available in DTSB parking garages.

For more information, click here.

First Fridays: Paw ornament

