Wade Miley makes second rehab start for South Bend Cubs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs welcomed in Chicago Cubs pitcher Wade Miley for another rehab assignment start Wednesday night.

It was Miley’s second appearance for South Bend this season as he continues to work his way back from a shoulder injury that’s kept him off the mound at big league level since June.

Miley had a bit of a rough showing in his last outing in South Bend, giving up six hits and four earned runs in just over two innings of action.

However, his outing on Wednesday night went a little smoother, as he gave up five hits and two earned runs over the course of 3.2 innings pitched as the Cubs picked up a 4-2 win over the Lansing Lugnuts.

The win pushes the Cubs closer to clinching the Midwest League’s West Division title for the second half of the season.

Meanwhile, Miley wasn’t the only Chicago Cubs pitcher to make an appearance in South Bend Wednesday night. Kerry Wood was in town to toss out the first pitch!

The South Bend Cubs face the Lansing Lugnuts again on Thursday night. First pitch at Four Winds Field is set for 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.