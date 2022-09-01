Vigil held for overdose victims at St. Joseph County Courthouse

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, a vigil was held for the International Overdose Awareness Day.

The event happened at the St. Joseph County Courthouse where families and others gathered for a night of remembrance, awareness, education, and resources about drug overdose. The event also featured a candlelight vigil, with many in attendance who have lost loved ones.

“Unfortunately, St. Joseph County saw 97 lives lost to overdose just in 2021. So tonight, although all of those lives are represented, we stand here to remember those lives for who they were, not how they died,” said Alicia Wells, the executive director for Recover Michiana.

If you or someone you know need help, or to learn more on overdose prevention, reach out to Recover Michiana or the St. Joseph County Department of Health.

