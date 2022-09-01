Vigil held for overdose victims at St. Joseph County Courthouse

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, a vigil was held for the International Overdose Awareness Day.

The event happened at the St. Joseph County Courthouse where families and others gathered for a night of remembrance, awareness, education, and resources about drug overdose. The event also featured a candlelight vigil, with many in attendance who have lost loved ones.

“Unfortunately, St. Joseph County saw 97 lives lost to overdose just in 2021. So tonight, although all of those lives are represented, we stand here to remember those lives for who they were, not how they died,” said Alicia Wells, the executive director for Recover Michiana.

If you or someone you know need help, or to learn more on overdose prevention, reach out to Recover Michiana or the St. Joseph County Department of Health.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashawn Stephens & Kyndall Dickerson
2 charged in murder of Mishawaka teen
Police: School bus driver disregarded stop sign in Cass County crash; only minor injuries reported
Michigan City mayor under investigation for leaving scene of accident
Heavy storm damage across Michiana Monday
Heavy storm damage across Michiana Monday
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School.
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Renovations, future of Potawatomi Pool
Renovations, future of Potawatomi Pool
Indiana Dept. of Health establishes monkeypox dashboard
Indiana Dept. of Health establishes monkeypox dashboard
Vigil held for International Overdose Awareness Day.
Vigil held for International Overdose Awareness Day