SBPD urges safety on the road this holiday weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Labor Day weekend is almost here, and many plan on traveling for the holiday.

That’s why South Bend Police are asking drivers to be careful on the road, especially if they plan on celebrating.

Officer Tony Dawson said coming up with a game plan beforehand is important. That could include having a designated driver or using a ride-sharing app like Uber or Lyft.

And even if you’ve only had a few drinks and think you’re okay to drive, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“Don’t take that chance, don’t gamble with that,” Dawson said.

Getting pulled over while under the influence could result in getting arrested, massive fines, and potential points on your license.

