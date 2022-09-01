SBPD urges safety on the road this holiday weekend

SBPD urges safety on the roads this holiday weekend
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Labor Day weekend is almost here, and many plan on traveling for the holiday.

That’s why South Bend Police are asking drivers to be careful on the road, especially if they plan on celebrating.

Officer Tony Dawson said coming up with a game plan beforehand is important. That could include having a designated driver or using a ride-sharing app like Uber or Lyft.

And even if you’ve only had a few drinks and think you’re okay to drive, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“Don’t take that chance, don’t gamble with that,” Dawson said.

Getting pulled over while under the influence could result in getting arrested, massive fines, and potential points on your license.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: School bus driver disregarded stop sign in Cass County crash; only minor injuries reported
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School.
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments
Missing Illinois man found alive near Toll Road in Elkhart County
Authorities in Indiana say Officer Seara Burton will be taken off life support after she was...
Injured Officer Seara Burton to be removed from life support, department says
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations

Latest News

An Illinois man who was reported missing was found alive Tuesday night in a wooded area off the...
Missing Illinois man found alive near Toll Road in Elkhart County
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Warming Up into Labor Day Weekend
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Renovations, future of Potawatomi Pool
Renovations, future of Potawatomi Pool