Ribbon cutting held for new distribution center in Michigan City

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City officials are celebrating the grand opening of the GAF Distribution Center.

It will help the company get more products out quicker across the region.

Even though it’s been open since November, city leaders and GAF representatives cut the ribbon on the new facility on Thursday.

This includes a 200,000 sq. ft. warehouse, 28 acres of outdoor storage and loading space, and it’s in close proximity to the GAF manufacturing plant where they make roofing and waterproofing materials.

The company’s COO said they want to continue to build their future in Michigan City.

“So this is where we want to be,” said Randy Bargfrede, the COO of GAF. “This is a pivotal plant for us for the long term. We see nothing in our future here except for further development and further investment into this distribution facility and into the community.”

The distribution center is also located near I-94 giving them easy access to the highway.

The space is fully operational bringing 30 new jobs to the area.

