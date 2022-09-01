Michiana Unsolved: The murder of Tevin Lamar Glaspy

By Christine Karsten
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Do you know who murdered 29-year-old Tevin Lamar Glaspy?

On March 13, 2021, at about 1:23am, Benton Harbor Officers were dispatched to Hull Avenue and Highland Avenue in Benton Harbor to help a motorist.

When officers arrived at that intersection, they found a red 2016 Chevy Equinox just sitting there. Inside, was 29-year-old Tevin Lamar Glaspy unresponsive. Through further investigation, they realized he had been shot. Tevin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through the investigation, the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety learned Tevin was traveling northbound on South Hull Avenue when his vehicle and he were struck by gunfire. This caused Tevin to drive off the roadway, striking a stop sign and coming to a stop.

Investigators believe that Tevin was simply just driving down the street when he was gunned down by the suspect, or suspects.

Nearly a year and a half later, Tevin’s family is still waiting for answers. If you have information, you can call Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety at 269-927-8423 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP and 800-342-STOP.

If your anonymous tip leads to the solving or arrest in this case, you’re eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,500.

