Medical Moment: Game changing garments for mosquito protection

(WNDU) - It’s a summertime health risk that you often don’t think of. So many diseases can be spread by mosquitos.

Thousands of Americans get sick each year from both West Nile and Malaria.

Now, scientists at North Carolina State University have developed special mosquito-proof material that may be a game changer.

Hard to imagine something this small can do so much damage. One bite from an infected mosquito may be all it takes.

“It’s actually injecting saliva into your body,” said Michael Roe, an entomologist at N.C. State University.

Entomologist Michael Roe and a team of researchers have been testing non-toxic ways to protect human skin.

“There’s nothing like an actual being for attracting the insects,” said Grayson Cave, a PhD graduate student at N.C. State University.

Even when you cover up, you’re not out of reach. Mosquitos can bite through clothing. So, these scientists used mathematical equations to design material that mosquitos can’t bite through.

“It has to do with the pore size,” Dr. Roe said. “If you make the pore size small enough, their mouth parts can’t go through it. The tortuosity of the path they have to go through to get to your skin.”

The researchers tested the material on the forearm of a team member, reaching into a cage with about 100 disease-free mosquitos. Not a single mosquito was able to bite through.

Michael Roe’s fascination with insects is more than fifty years in the making; fueled by his high school 4-H club.

“I was the kid walking around the high school with a butterfly net,” Dr. Roe recalled.

Others were drawn to the research by an interest in science but stay because they’re committed to making a difference.

“We all spend a lot of time doing this, sticking our arms in mosquito cages or sleeping under bed nets here, because we really feel that a lot of this stuff here is something that can help,” Cave said.

Preventing disease one piece of material at a time.

The one thing worse than a buzzing mosquito is its bite – and those affected know that the itching is enough to drive one almost insane.

Up to now, most remedies have focused on alleviating the itchiness.

However, a start-up company has now developed a wristband that prevents mosquitoes from biting in the first place. The core component of the Nopixgo wristband is the module containing bio pulse technology. It operates using low-power electromagnetic pulses and waves that influence the biting behavior of mosquitoes. The insects perceive these impulses through their hair-like sensory organs. An instinct embedded in their DNA immediately triggers a protective reaction that inhibits the mosquitoes’ biting behavior or causes them to flee.

In this way, the wristband drastically reduces the risk of a mosquito bite within a radius of two meters.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.