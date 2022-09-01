Marshall County Blueberry Festival underway in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marshall County Blueberry Festival is officially underway!

It’s taking place at Centennial Park in Plymouth from now until Monday, Sept. 5. Gates opened at 5 p.m. Thursday and will close at 10 p.m.

Gates open Friday at 12 p.m. and at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

For more details, you can visit blueberryfestival.org.

