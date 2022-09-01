Marshall County Blueberry Festival underway in Plymouth

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marshall County Blueberry Festival is officially underway!

It’s taking place at Centennial Park in Plymouth from now until Monday, Sept. 5. Gates opened at 5 p.m. Thursday and will close at 10 p.m.

Gates open Friday at 12 p.m. and at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

For more details, you can visit blueberryfestival.org.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: School bus driver disregarded stop sign in Cass County crash; only minor injuries reported
Authorities in Indiana say Officer Seara Burton will be taken off life support after she was...
Injured Officer Seara Burton to be removed from life support, department says
Missing Illinois man found alive near Toll Road in Elkhart County
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School.
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments
Nashawn Stephens & Kyndall Dickerson
2 charged in murder of Mishawaka teen

Latest News

Emma is artistic, funny, and looking for a family through the Michigan Adoption Resource...
Wednesday’s Child: Emma the artist
‘Brew at the Zoo’ returns to Potawatomi Zoo in September
The South Bend Civic Theatre has announced the 2023 production lineup!
South Bend Civic Theatre announces 2023 season line-up
Cinemark
Cinemark to offer $3 tickets for National Cinema Day on Saturday