Latino College & Career Fair gives students tools to succeed

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Latino Institute (ILI) hosted their 11th Annual Indiana Latino Education Summit and College & Career Fair at the Century Center in South Bend on Thursday.

This is the 2nd time the ILI has held the fair in South Bend, and the first since the pandemic.

The Indiana Latino Institute’s mission is help students, especially those who come from bi-lingual or non-English speaking families to have the tools to get ready for college and adult life after high school.

This is a free event for high school students to learn more about the college application process, financial aid, and more.

Over 30 colleges and universities attended the event, and numerous workshops were held to guide students through topics that might be unfamiliar to them.

“This event is specifically targeted to Latino Students,” said Marlene Dotson, President/CEO of the Indiana Latino Institute. “Whether they are first generation or second, the challenges are the same. It’s stressful because they don’t know that the opportunities are there, they don’t know the resources are available. And many times, and so often is that they don’t get that information from their high schools, and many times, it also doesn’t come from home. So, the frustration and the lack of information prevents the students to seek for these opportunities, they just give up, and so we want to prevent this.”

The Keynote speaker was Carlos Ojeda Jr. of Cool Speak, a youth engagement company.

He went undiagnosed as hearing impaired for 23 years but told students that once he could finally hear the world around him, he found his voice, and that gave him the power to change his life.

Now he travels the country speaking to young people about how their voice is their power, and that they need to be their biggest cheerleader to be able to chase their dream

“We always have our voice, and as long as you have that, you can make yourself be heard, you can make yourself be counted, you can ask the questions you need to ask in order to get the answers you need to give you the knowledge you need to transfer that to power, and if you’re brave enough to use it, you can make change,” said Carlos Ojeda Jr., Creative Force and CEO of Cool Speak. “You can change your life, the life of your community to your family, and if you’re not careful, you might actually change the world. That’s why I do what I do, because I want to inspire our next generation to rise up and reach their fullest potential, make their dreams a reality, and make an impact locally and nationally.”

The Indiana Latino Institute will hold college and career fairs in Indianapolis on Sept. 9 and Evansville on Sept. 14.

Ojeda will also be the keynote speaker at those events and will be touring and speaking at the Fort Wayne School District at the end of this month.

Jokingly, Ojeda said he will get “his fill” of Indiana sweetcorn this month before heading back home to Philadelphia.

