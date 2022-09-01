Indiana schools receive $22.9M in statewide safety grants

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana schools will get millions of dollars in schools safety grants!

The Indiana Secured School Safety Board has approved more than $22 million in matching state grants.

The General Assembly allocated $19 million dollars for the Secured School Safety Grant. An additional $3.9 million in funds unspent from previous grant cycles was incorporated. Indiana was able to fully fund all top priority, eligible requests from all schools that applied.

The grants will go to 425 schools for funding school resource officers, law enforcement officers in schools, equipment and technology, active event warning systems (no matching requirement), firearms training for teachers and staff that choose to allow guns on school property, threat assessments, and to implement a student and parent support services program.

Common ineligible requests included vehicles, clothing/uniforms or vape detectors for schools.

A breakdown of the costs is enclosed below:

  • SRO and LEO Personnel Costs - $15,567,558.92
  • Threat Assessments - $1,500.00
  • Equipment and Technology - $6,468,821.16
  • Active Event Warning System - $1,800.00
  • Training - $37,161.37
  • Student/Parent Support Services Program - $834,873.00

With this funding, Indiana now has invested more than $132.9 million in school safety since 2013, when the SSSG program was initiated.

