Indiana Department of Health establishes monkeypox dashboard

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Health has a new way for you to track cases across the state.

It’s set up like the state’s COVID dashboard established during the pandemic.

Since the middle of June, Indiana has reported 153 probable or confirmed cases of monkeypox. The dashboard will be updated Monday through Friday by 5 p.m.

To visit the dashboard, simply click here.

