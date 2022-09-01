The heating trend continues as we head towards Labor Day Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy this evening as temps fall to the mid 60s overnight.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with highs once again in the upper 80s.

Friday night: Mostly clear skies with temps falling to the mid 60s.

Labor Day Weekend: Heating to the upper 80s to around 90 for Saturday, then back to the mid 80s Sunday and Monday. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies all weekend with very isolated chances for a shower or thundershower - nothing to ruin your weekend plans.

