First Alert Forecast: Warming Up into Labor Day Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable again Thursday. Highs will reach into the middle 80s through the afternoon with humidity staying lower. A light breeze continues out of the west but green flags will be flying along Lake Michigan beaches. High of 85 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and a nice cool evening. Temperatures falling through the 70s and back into the lower 60s by the morning. A light breeze if any, mostly calm. Low of 64 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Turning warmer with a bit more humidity. Highs will approach the upper 80s by the afternoon with some high clouds developing later in the afternoon. Otherwise, sunny and warm. High of 88 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: More sunny skies and it will be hot and muggy during the afternoon. Higher humidity and temperatures approaching 90 degrees will make it feel like the middle 90s during the late afternoon. A few high clouds will develop later in the day, but tons of sunshine will fill the skies. High of 90 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: A cold front will move through the area on Sunday. This will bring a few more clouds throughout the day along with a chance of a few showers or thunderstorms through the afternoon. No widespread or heavy rain expected. Showers chances end by the afternoon. More sunshine along with a mixture of clouds by Labor Day. This dry and sunny pattern will continue into early next week with highs in the middle 80s. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, August 31st, 2022

Wednesday’s High: 83

Wednesday’s Low: 58

Precipitation: 0.00″

