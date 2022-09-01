Amber Alert issued for missing Indianapolis girl

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 9-year-old girl from Indianapolis.

Delilah Jennings and Monica Burdine
Delilah Jennings and Monica Burdine(Indiana State Police)

Police say the victim, Delilah Jennings, is 3′6″ and weighs 80 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Delilah was last seen Thursday morning at 9:24 with her hair in a ponytail and wearing a gray “ILH” shirt with emblem in the middle, sky blue pants, and black and white shoes. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

Police say the suspect, Monica Burdine, 32, is 5′9″ and weighs 210 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, last seen with her hair in long black braids and wearing a blue fitted hoodie, gray biker shorts, and white shoes.

Police say Burdine is driving a blue 2015 Chevrolet Malibu Indiana License plate 233BXA.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540 or 911.

