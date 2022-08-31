Wednesday’s Child: Emma the artist

(WNDU) - Foster kids often get bounced around from home to home through no fault of their own. That often means a new school, new friends and new experiences. Grant Me Hope sent us this story of 15-year-old Emma who needs a permanent home.

“I hope to find the right family who is a good fit for me,” said Emma.

This Michigan teen is actually hoping a single parent will adopt her.

“It has to be a mom and no other kids,” said Emma.

Emma is a creative kid who finds her escape in art.

“I’m very creative. I like to do painting. I used both acrylic and water color,” said Emma.

She uses soft and pale colors in the summertime and spring.

“But in the winter and Fall, I like darker colors. I do want to be an artist when I grow up,” said Emma.

Baking is also a favorite pastime.

“I love (to) bake and I’m still learning how to cook and bake,” said Emma. “My favorite thing to bake is cakes. You just follow the instructions on the back.”

Emma likes to read books and has her favorite genre.

“I like to read graphic novels like sci-fi. The book I’m reading right now is called ‘The Outsiders’,” said Emma.

