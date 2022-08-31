Wade Miley expected to make rehab start Wednesday night for South Bend Cubs
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Chicago Cubs pitcher Wade Miley is expected to pitch Wednesday night for the South Bend Cubs in a rehab start against the Lansing Lugnuts.
It will mark Miley’s second appearance for South Bend this season after making a rehab start at Four Winds Field back on July 29.
It will also mark another homecoming for the left-handed pitcher, who played for the South Bend Silver Hawks 13 years ago.
First pitch at Four Winds Field is set for 7:05 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here.
