Wade Miley expected to make rehab start Wednesday night for South Bend Cubs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Chicago Cubs pitcher Wade Miley is expected to pitch Wednesday night for the South Bend Cubs in a rehab start against the Lansing Lugnuts.

It will mark Miley’s second appearance for South Bend this season after making a rehab start at Four Winds Field back on July 29.

It will also mark another homecoming for the left-handed pitcher, who played for the South Bend Silver Hawks 13 years ago.

First pitch at Four Winds Field is set for 7:05 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here.

