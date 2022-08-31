SJC Public Library offering free tutoring, study resources this school year

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Public Library is offering a host of free resources for students and adults this school year.

Students can take advantage of free online tutoring through a program called ‘Brainfuse.’

It’s available from 2 – 11 p.m. each day and can be accessed at the library or at home.

The library also offers a host of free online resources and courses for teens and adults who are looking to further their careers.

Study spaces are also available for teens and adults.

“They can meet with a tutor, they can reserve a space either in advance or just drop by and use a private study room,” said Marissa Gebhard, the communications manager.

If you don’t live in the library’s service area, that’s not a problem. Residents from other counties/states can purchase a guest card for a reasonable price.

