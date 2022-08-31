Portion of Quince Road closed in preparation for repaving

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Quince Road between U.S. 20 and Edison Road in St. Joseph County was closed to traffic on Wednesday.

Crews requested the closure to install culvert pipes in preparation for repaving of this section of Quince Road.

The detour route is Walnut Road and Smilax Road to avoid work areas.

The road is expected to reopen Friday.

