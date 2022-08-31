Penn football off to 2-0 start, ranked No. 10 in Class 6A

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - When 16 Sports visited the Penn Kingsmen during the preseason, the overwhelming theme was brotherhood—the connection the team has off the field that was going to lift them back to prominence after last year’s 6-6 season.

And the Kingsmen are off to a great start after picking up two straight wins over Valparaiso and Portage. In both wins, they scored more than 30 points while giving up only six points.

Thanks to their 2-0 start, they’re now ranked No. 10 in Class 6A.

16 Sports caught up with the Kingsmen on Tuesday afternoon to see what about that brotherhood translates to the field.

“The guys play hard for each other, and they back each other up,” says Head Coach Cory Yeoman. “For example, last week the offense had a turnover, and the defense was able to go in and shut the door and control sudden change. And then the defense got a touchdown score, and the offense answered right away with a score of their own. So, playing great team football. I think that’s what it’s all about.”

Senior wide receiver LaShun Baker also believes the brotherhood mentality is helping the Kingsmen on the field.

“It’s just helped us improve at our positions, whether its wide receiver, quarterback, whatever,” Baker says. “We communicate with each other very well and we’re able to push each other to be the best we can be.”

Penn faces a tough test on Friday night as the team hosts powerhouse Indianapolis Cathedral, who is ranked No. 3 in Class 6A and won the Class 5A state title in each of its last two seasons. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at TCU Freed Field.

