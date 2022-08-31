Over 70 Latino-owned businesses showcase at annual Latino Business Expo

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Michiana’s Latino business community offered one stop shopping on Wednesday.

More than 70 Latino-owned business showcased their products and services at the Annual Latino Business Expo.

The event was free and open to the public from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the RV Hall of Fame in Elkhart. The businesses focus on things that include revolutionary soccer training, boxing and fitness, meal and weight loss services, and jewelry making.

“The purpose of the Latino Business Expo is to be able to provide a bridge or a connection between the Latino business owners of Michiana, and the broader American professional community,” said Yolo Lopez-Demarco, an organizer of the event. “We’re here to be together, so I invite you to get out of your comfort zone, to come on over, people are very welcoming! The Latino community is very happy and welcoming and they want you here.”

The business owners come from the likes of Goshen-Warsaw-Mishawaka and Middlebury, and from as far away as Indianapolis, and Fort Wayne.

