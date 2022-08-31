One man injured in South Bend house fire

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person has been hurt in a house fire in South Bend.

The South Bend Fire Department responded to a call for a house fire on Inverness Lane just before 4 p.m.

Firefighters say one male was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. So far, the damage is believe to be contained to the home’s garage and living room.

Crews say everyone was out of the house by the time fire rescue arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

