Notre Dame embraces underdog status ahead of matchup at Ohio State

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team is just a few days away from its season opener on Saturday at No. 2 Ohio State.

And while Notre Dame is currently the No. 5 team in the country, nobody outside of South Bend seems to be giving the Irish a shot.

The players say they are aware of it, and they’re embracing the underdog mentality.

“It is what it is,” says defensive lineman Jayson Ademilola. “Ain’t nothing change. That’s just the responsibility you take on coming here. It is what it is. Okay, that’s cool. We’ll talk about it, see about it on Saturday. Alright, whatever.

“We got guys, and not only do we have guys,” Ademilola continued. “And the reason I say this defense is going to be as good as we want to be is because of the mindset of everybody. I come in, whether it’s the springtime or now, you look at anybody on the defense, from fifth years to freshmen, everybody’s on the same page. You look in their eyes and it’s one thing, whether because we’re playing Ohio State week one or not, we been locked in, we’ve been focused, we’ve been ready to work since day one.”

Kickoff at Ohio Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. 16 Sports will have live coverage from Columbus starting Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.