Missing Illinois man found alive near Toll Road in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Illinois man who was reported missing was found alive Tuesday night in a wooded area off the Indiana Toll Road near County Road 131.

Earlier in the day, Indiana State Police located a red Subaru that was abandoned on the side of the Indiana Toll Road near mile marker 102, which is approximately one mile east of the Bristol Exit.

Around 9 p.m., concerned family members called Indiana State Police to report that the 62-year-old owner of the car was missing out of Illinois.

Indiana State troopers and a deputy with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office began searching a wooded area to the south of the Toll Road near County Road 131. They found the man at approximately 10:45 p.m.

Medics were called to take the man, who was not identified by police, to a local hospital for dehydration. Family members were then contacted to let them know that he had been located.

