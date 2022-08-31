Michigan election board rejects abortion rights initiative

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan’s state Board of Canvassers has rejected a ballot initiative seeking to enshrine abortion rights in the state’s constitution.

The state Board of Canvassers denied the initiative Wednesday after its two Republican members voted against putting the proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot.

Abortion rights supporters have seven business days to appeal the board’s decision to the state’s Democratic-leaning Supreme Court.

Michigan’s gubernatorial election is among the races that would be on the same ballot Nov. 8. Abortion has emerged as a significant issue in the race since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade in June.

