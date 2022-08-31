Michiana elders picnic at Potawatomi Park for ‘Senior Citizen Spirit Week’

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Senior Citizen Spirit Week!

The week is dedicated to celebrating all the seniors in our community with a week of events and fun.

It’s happening in downtown South Bend. Each day is a different event for the 50 plus in our community. Wednesday’s event was a picnic in Potawatomi Park.

Thursday will be an ice cream social at Howard Park and Friday is a field trip to some of the best spots around the city.

“We are encouraging those 50 and older to come congregate and learn about the things South Bend has to offer as well as everything REAL Services has to offer. We have a COVID clinic here today with St. Joe Hospital. We have our transportation department available, our farmers market, volunteer information,” said Crystal Hallwood, group nutrition coordinator.

For more information on Senior Citizen Spirit Week, simply click here.

