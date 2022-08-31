Medical Moment: A new diagnostic treatment for rheumatoid arthritis

(WNDU) - Rheumatoid arthritis is a progressive autoimmune disease that if untreated, can attack the joints and internal organs. There are medications that can help block the inflammation, but finding the right therapy is often trial and error.

Now, a new diagnostic test can take the guesswork out of prescribing medication.

After three decades together, Regina Dickens lost her husband Wayne last year. She says, in big and small ways, they balanced each other.

“My husband was the gripper in the family,” Dickens recalled. “He could get the jar lids off.”

Dickens has rheumatoid arthritis. Her immune system is attacking her joints, especially in her hands and fingers.

“This was the most searing pain I think I had ever had,” Dickens said.

“Treatment of rheumatoid arthritis is aiming at trying to get that immune system to behave again,” said Silvia Ross, a rheumatologist at Triangle Arthritis and Rheumatology.

A number of first line medications, called TNF inhibitor therapies, are designed to block the inflammation. But they’re not fail-proof.

“The holy grail of rheumatology has been how the heck do you know which drug is going to work for whom?” Dr. Ross explained.

Especially since the drugs often take months to work.

A new one-time blood test can give clinicians a better window into the condition. The Prism RA test uses proteins in a person’s blood to help determine the cause of the rheumatoid arthritis, and whether TNF inhibitors will work.

“If the blood test says that you are not likely to respond to a TNF inhibitor, I just saved you 16 weeks of treatment that doesn’t work,” Dr. Ross said.

Dickens’ Prism RA test suggested TNF inhibitors were not a good option, so she’s now on a different medication.

“I take an infusion now,” Dickens said.

People with rheumatoid arthritis could soon benefit from a new drug treatment that not only suppresses inflammation but also significantly reduces patient-reported pain scores.

Otilimab is a monoclonal antibody, biologic drug, which targets and suppresses the inflammatory cytokine GM-CSF. In a multicenter, dose-ranging trial, led by Professor Chris Buckley at the Universities of Oxford and Birmingham, and sponsored by the pharmaceutical company GSK, researchers explored the clinical effects of otilimab to prevent inflammation, tissue damage and pain in people with RA. The trial was novel in that it offered an escape arm for patients receiving the placebo or in whom the drug dose to which they were randomized did not achieve a reduction in their disease activity.

“One of the problems with placebo arms is it’s hard to get people to go into the study if they know they might get a dummy drug,” said Prof. Buckley. “In this trial, if a patient wasn’t seeing improvements after 12 weeks, they were automatically transferred to the highest dose of otilimab at 180 mg and we were able to then see the improvements.”

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.