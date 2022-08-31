Former Sunday school teacher to spend at least 87 years in prison for sexually assaulting children

Johnathan Young, a former Sunday school teacher, was sentenced to 87 years for sexually...
Johnathan Young, a former Sunday school teacher, was sentenced to 87 years for sexually assaulting children.(WRAL, JOHNSON COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (CNN) - A former Sunday school teacher will spend decades in a North Carolina prison for sexually assaulting children.

On Monday, Jonathan Young was sentenced to a minimum of 87 years in prison.

The 38-year-old was convicted of multiple counts of rape, sexual offense and indecent liberties with children.

Prosecutors said Young assaulted at least three children at a church in the Benson area between 2003 and 2014. The youngest victim was 7 years old.

The church’s pastor said the sheriff’s office first told him about the allegations in 2014, but no charges were filed at that time.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WNDU FAWD
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Round two of strong storms arrives Monday night
2 dead after motorcycle crash in Michigan City
A man and woman were discovered dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
Police investigating after 2 found dead in Elkhart
South Bend Police are investigating a pair of shootings Sunday.
2 people shot in pair of South Bend shootings
Power outages reported across Michiana after strong storms

Latest News

Crisis intervention community town hall held in South Bend
Crisis intervention community town hall held in South Bend
BLM South Bend hold crisis intervention town hall.
BLM South Bend hold crisis intervention town hall
FILE - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev comments before the Congress of People's Deputies...
Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead at 91
The Alabama Department of Corrections reports Officer Rickey Cooper, 47, has died.
‘His co-workers are truly saddened’: Officer dies after collapsing on duty