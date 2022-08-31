First Alert Forecast: Another Great Day in Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warm with a nice breeze from the west. Staying comfortable with low humidity. An all-around amazing day across Michiana. If you are heading to the lake shore this afternoon, be careful. A MODERATE swim risk is in place throughout the day. Choppy waves and strong currents are possible. High of 80 degrees. Winds W 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Winds begin to calm down and skies remain clear. Temperatures cool into the upper 50s by the morning. Staying very calm and cool. Low of 58 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Another bright and sunny day across Michiana. The humidity will stay low, and a nice light breeze will be around throughout the day. Very comfortable with highs reaching the lower 80s. High of 84 degrees. Winds E 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine to end the work week or begin this Labor Day Weekend early! Great swimming conditions along Lake Michigan through the weekend. Temperatures will get warmer through Labor Day. Highs to end the week will be in the upper 80s with a touch of humidity. High of 87 degrees. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Labor Day weekend will feature sunshine and warmer temperatures as well as a bit of humidity. The chance may be there for an isolated shower later in the evening on Saturday through Monday. This will not be widespread or heavy. A few light scattered showers could be possible during the afternoon and evening on these days. Otherwise, we are likely dry through much of the next 10 days. Staying very warm into the first full week of September. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, August 30th, 2022

Tuesday’s High: 80

Tuesday’s Low: 62

Precipitation: 0.04″

