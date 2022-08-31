Dispatch confirms school bus crash outside of Dowagiac

DOWAGIAC, MICH. (WNDU) - Cass County Dispatch confirmed a crash involving a school bus outside of Dowagiac.

They confirmed to 16 News Now that the crash took place on Atwood Road and Dewey Lake Street. At this time we do not have any word on injuries from the crash.

We have a crew heading to the scene, and we will bring the latest details here and on air as we get them.

This is a developing story.

