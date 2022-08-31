Construction underway for new Elementary School in River Valley School District

THREE OAKS, Mich. (WNDU) - As school districts in Michigan have started digging into a new school year, the River Valley School District in Three Oaks is already digging in more ways than one!

The district is building a new elementary school, which broke ground in June. A lot of progress has been made, but there is still a long way to go.

The new elementary wing and remodeling will continue all through this year with a grand opening set for Fall 2023.

