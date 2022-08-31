‘Brew at the Zoo’ returns to Potawatomi Zoo in September

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Potawatomi Zoo is getting ready for its annual “Brew at the Zoo” in a few weeks!

The zoo will be closed to the public on Sept. 24 for the event. It gives visitors a unique experience to see the animals up close.

You can also ride on the Potawatomi Zoo Express, Endangered Species Carousel, and sample drinks. There will also be a various food trucks, games, and live music

Tickets are on sale now. General admission is $50 and VIP tickets are $75.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Press Release from the Potawatomi Zoo:

On September 24, the Potawatomi Zoo is hosting Brew at the Zoo, sponsored by Majority Builders. Brew at the Zoo a special drink sampling event for adults 21 and older. The event will open at 3 pm for VIP ticket holders and 4 pm for general admission, and end at 7 pm.

More than 30 beer, wine, hard seltzer and hard cider vendors will be at the Zoo to share samples of their products. Local favorites like South Bend Brew Werks, the Cellar and Crooked Ewe will be present, as well as regional breweries like Silver Harbor Brewing, Ruhe Brewing Company, and 3 Floyds. There will also be well-known brands like Boston Beer and Leinenkugel.

Food vendors like Franky’s Tacos, the Knights of Columbus, The Dog Lb., and Keim’s Elephant Ears will be located around the Zoo with food for purchase.

All current vendors are listed on the Brew at the Zoo website.

“Not only will we have beer and wine tastings, but this will be a fun event across the entire Zoo,” says Josh Sisk, executive director of the Potawatomi Zoo. “We love giving our adult visitors a chance to experience the Zoo in a different way, and Brew at the Zoo is a long-time tradition in this community.”

General admission tickets are $50 per person and include admission to the Zoo, unlimited drink samples, unlimited rides on the Potawatomi Zoo Express and Endangered Species Carousel, snacks at scoop stations. VIP tickets are $75 per person and include early admission, a VIP tent, a unique animal encounter, and VIP stations around the Zoo.

In addition to the tasting samples, the Zoo will have yard games and other fun activities set up in different places around the Zoo. There will be three musical guests, BLAMMO, Jake from Starheart, and the Boomer Box, courtesy of Best. Week. Ever. The Zoo will also provide TV screens to watch the Notre Dame football game.

This is a limited ticket event. Tickets may be purchased online at www.potawatomizoo.org/brew until they sell out. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the gate. Tickets are non-refundable.

Brew at the Zoo could not be possible without the support of sponsors UFP Industries Granger, Indiana Michigan Power, Best. Week Ever., and U-93.

