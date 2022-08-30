SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Tonight: Still a bit breezy this evening with wind gusts up to 20-25mph possible. Clear skies remain with winds weakening after sunset. Temps fall to the upper 50s overnight. Some areas may see patchy fog at daybreak.

Wednesday: Sunshine, sunshine, sunshine! A bit of a breeze with winds 10-20 mph. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear skies with temps falling to the upper 50s to low 60s.

High: 80

Low: 65

PPT: 0.04″

