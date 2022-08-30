Sunshine, sunshine, sunshine!
After Monday’s severe weather, Michiana will be seeing plenty of sunshine in the coming days!
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -
Tonight: Still a bit breezy this evening with wind gusts up to 20-25mph possible. Clear skies remain with winds weakening after sunset. Temps fall to the upper 50s overnight. Some areas may see patchy fog at daybreak.
Wednesday: Sunshine, sunshine, sunshine! A bit of a breeze with winds 10-20 mph. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear skies with temps falling to the upper 50s to low 60s.
High: 80
Low: 65
PPT: 0.04″
