South Shore Line adjusting schedule ahead of Labor Day weekend

Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Trains will operate on a weekend/holiday schedule in observance of Labor Day on September 5.

Starting Friday, September 2 at 7 p.m., all alcohol will be prohibited from the train through September 5.

Only the Millennium Station ticket office will be open on Labor Day, all others will be closed.

For more information, simply click here.

