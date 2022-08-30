South Shore Line adjusting schedule ahead of Labor Day weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Trains will operate on a weekend/holiday schedule in observance of Labor Day on September 5.

Starting Friday, September 2 at 7 p.m., all alcohol will be prohibited from the train through September 5.

Only the Millennium Station ticket office will be open on Labor Day, all others will be closed.

