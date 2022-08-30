South Bend Civic Theatre announces 2023 season line-up
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Civic Theatre has announced it’s 2023 season line-up!
Each month the theatre aims to bring different plays and performances for the community to enjoy.
January: Finnegan’s Farewell
- An interactive dinner show with music, from the co-creators of Tony & Tina’s Wedding, takes you through the funeral service & Irish wake of Paddy Finnegan. Music, food, and family drama abound in this rip roaring laugh of an evening! Finnegan’s Farewell runs January 10 through 22.
February: Present Laughter
- Noël Coward’s Present Laughter follows a self-obsessed actor in the midst of a mid-life crisis. Juggling his considerable talent, ego and libido, the theater’s favorite leading man suddenly finds himself caught between fawning ingénues, crazed playwrights, secret trysts and unexpected twists. Present Laughter runs February 10 through 19.
March: Shrek The Musical
- Based on the Dreamworks animated film. Follow Shrek and Donkey as they journey to rescue Princess Fiona from her tower & ultimately all the storybook characters banished to Shrek’s swamp by Lord Farkuad! Shrek the Musical runs March 3 through 19.
April: My Heart Says Go
- Original musical by South Bend Civic alum Jorge Rivera-Herrans (star of In The Heights) in partnership with Notre Dame Film, Television, and Theatre. My Heart Says Go runs April 7 through 23.
May: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- The third installment of August Wilson’s American Century Cycle. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom runs May 12 through 28.
June: Guys & Dolls
- High roller Sky Masterson took a bet to make missionary Sarah Brown fall for him, but he never gambled on falling in love himself. Enjoy such classics as Luck Be a Lady, A Bushel & A Peck, and Sit Down You’re Rocking the Boat. Guys & Dolls runs June 16 through July 2.
July: TWO SUMMER CAMP PRODUCTIONS TBA
August: Pride and Prejudice / A Midsummer Night’s Dream
- Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice follows the turbulent relationship between Elizabeth Bennet, the daughter of a country gentleman, and Fitzwilliam Darcy, a rich aristocratic landowner. They must overcome the titular sins of pride and prejudice in order to fall in love and marry. In Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Four Athenians run away to the forest only to have Puck the fairy make both of the boys fall in love with the same girl. The four run through the forest pursuing each other while Puck helps his master play a trick on the fairy queen. Pride and Prejudice/ A Midsummer Night’s Dream runs August 11 through 27.
September: The Sweet Delilah Swim Club
- Follow the close friendship of five unforgettable southern women over the span of thirty-three years. As their lives unfold and the years pass, these women increasingly rely on one another, through advice and raucous repartee, to get through the challenges (men, sex, marriage, parenting, divorce, illness, aging) that life flings at them. A hilarious and touching comedy about friendships that last forever. The Sweet Delilah Swim Club runs from September 8 through 17.
October: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Follow Charlie Bucket, one of five children to find an elusive golden ticket, as he tours the scrumptious and fanciful factory of Willy Wonka! Adapted from the book by Roald Dahl, including songs from the 1971 movie. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory runs from October 13 through 29.
November: Better Homes
- A theatre adaptation of the Better Homes of South Bend: An American Story of Courage. Better Homes runs November 10 through 19.
December: A Holiday Inn Spectacular
- Presented in hybrid concert/reading style, based on the classic film, this joyous musical features laugh-out-loud comedy and a parade of hit Irving Berlin songs, including Blue Skies, Easter Parade, Steppin’ Out With My Baby, Heat Wave, Be Careful, It’s My Heart, Cheek to Cheek, Shaking the Blues Away, White Christmas, and many more!
Season FlexPass tickets go on sale Friday. To find out more about the South Bend Civic Theatre and performances happening soon, simply click here.
