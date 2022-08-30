South Bend Civic Theatre announces 2023 season line-up

Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice follows the turbulent relationship between Elizabeth Bennet, the daughter of a country gentleman, and Fitzwilliam Darcy, a rich aristocratic landowner. They must overcome the titular sins of pride and prejudice in order to fall in love and marry. In Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Four Athenians run away to the forest only to have Puck the fairy make both of the boys fall in love with the same girl. The four run through the forest pursuing each other while Puck helps his master play a trick on the fairy queen. Pride and Prejudice/ A Midsummer Night’s Dream runs August 11 through 27.