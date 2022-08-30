Sentencing pushed back for former South Bend Police officer accused in child seduction case

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The sentencing for a former South Bend Police officer accused in a child seduction case has been pushed back.

Timothy Barber, 37, of Elkhart pled guilty last month to a charge of child seduction stemming from an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old girl.

Court documents say Barber had sexual relations with the victim and repeatedly showed up to her job and exposed himself.

Barber entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement that caps any executed sentence at four years, and the remaining charges will be dismissed at sentencing, which is now scheduled for Sept. 9.

Timothy Barber
Timothy Barber(St. Joseph County Jail)

