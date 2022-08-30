Senator Todd Young attends 2nd graduation for Elkhart County Drug Court

By Samantha Albert
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart County celebrated it’s second year of Drug Court graduations, and Senator Todd Young was in attendance.

The Drug Court program is an alternative to the traditional criminal justice model, and for many of the participants, it was life changing.

Drug Court was not a new concept in Indiana, but it was new to Elkhart County, and it’s facilitator, Judge Gretchen Lund, told 16 News Now she was proud of how it has helped residents.

“It’s important that everyone just keep an open heart and an open mind about doing things differently. You know, so often, we just say, well that’s just kind of how we’ve always done things around here, but I think when we open ourselves up and say how can we do things differently, how can we do things better, how can we reach more people? The possibilities are endless,” Lund said.

This year, 13 people graduated from the 18-month court ordered program, and the 2022 graduation’s keynote speaker, Senator Todd Young, commended the program, and those that completed it.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WNDU FAWD
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Round two of strong storms arrives Monday night
2 dead after motorcycle crash in Michigan City
A man and woman were discovered dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
Police investigating after 2 found dead in Elkhart
South Bend Police are investigating a pair of shootings Sunday.
2 people shot in pair of South Bend shootings
Power outages reported across Michiana after strong storms

Latest News

Sunshine continues as we head into mid-week
Sunshine, sunshine, sunshine!
Sunshine continues as we head into mid-week
WNDU First Alert Forecast with Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 08-30-22
The Elkhart Community Gardens held a ribbon cutting for their new renovations.
Elkhart Community Gardens holds ribbon cutting for new renovations
Elkhart Community Gardens unveils new upgrades.
Elkhart Community Gardens unveils new upgrades
The 2022 ‘Hats Off to the Houses’ campaign raised more than $18,000 for Ronald McDonald House...
$18,000 raised for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana