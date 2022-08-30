Senator Todd Young attends 2nd graduation for Elkhart County Drug Court

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart County celebrated it’s second year of Drug Court graduations, and Senator Todd Young was in attendance.

The Drug Court program is an alternative to the traditional criminal justice model, and for many of the participants, it was life changing.

Drug Court was not a new concept in Indiana, but it was new to Elkhart County, and it’s facilitator, Judge Gretchen Lund, told 16 News Now she was proud of how it has helped residents.

“It’s important that everyone just keep an open heart and an open mind about doing things differently. You know, so often, we just say, well that’s just kind of how we’ve always done things around here, but I think when we open ourselves up and say how can we do things differently, how can we do things better, how can we reach more people? The possibilities are endless,” Lund said.

This year, 13 people graduated from the 18-month court ordered program, and the 2022 graduation’s keynote speaker, Senator Todd Young, commended the program, and those that completed it.

