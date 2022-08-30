News Photographer/Editor

Job Category: News

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WNDU:

WNDU-TV is a great place for experienced television professionals to make their next career move. Located on the campus of The University of Notre Dame, WNDU is a top-notch multimedia company who has invested heavily in the latest news gathering and production technology to better serve our community. WNDU is the market leader and South Bend Indiana’s NBC, Antenna TV, Circle TV, and The Grio affiliate. WNDU serves more than 279,000 households in the 98th television DMA. It’s an ideal location close to Chicago and Indianapolis and just 30 minutes from Lake Michigan. Home to The University of Notre Dame, Indiana University South Bend, and Saint Mary’s College, the South Bend area is a thriving destination for first-rate education, sports, arts, and entertainment.

Job Summary/Description:

WNDU Multimedia, a Gray Television station, is looking for a high-energy, creative individual that has the ability to and enjoys shooting and editing video as well as news content gathering. We are seeking a self-motivated team member that wants to win each day. You would be joining a newsroom that is energetic and dominates breaking news, severe/disruptive weather, and daily investigative reporting. We offer paid training, medical/dental, 401K, and paid time off.

Essential responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Shooting Video

Developing News Content

Edit Daily Newscasts

Ability to operate live news equipment

Non-Linear editing skills

Ability to learn new procedures

Qualifications/Requirements:

College degree

*** A motor vehicle record check is required. WNDU-TV is a drug-free workplace and participates in the Homeland Security E-Verify Program.

If you feel you’re qualified and want to work with a great group of people go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopening, you may type in the job title, station call letters, or click on “apply now”, upload your resume, cover letter and references

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics.

As a condition of employment, Gray Television will require that newly hired employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

