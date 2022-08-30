Neff Automation hosts robotics expo at Gillespie Conference Center

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An Indiana company made a stop in South Bend to show off their new systems.

Neff Automation said their robots and automated systems can help companies weather economic downturns, like recession.

According to the company, they work in agriculture, manufacturing, and logistics industries. Company leaders spoke at the Gillespie Conference and Special Event Center on Tuesday afternoon.

“Today we are hosting a demo expo in the local area. We highlight local manufacturers and OEM’s and opportunities we can bring forth by improving or automating their processes,” said Carrie Davis-Bredeweg, Neff Automation’s Marketing Specialist. “We have a lot of different technology and a lot of opportunity that allows for our local manufacturing partners to really realize a gain in improving their processes and to optimize their current workforce.”

Neff is an Indianapolis-based company. If you missed Monday’s expo but want to learn more, simply click here.

