ND women’s soccer off to hot start, building off last year’s success

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s soccer team is off to a great start, opening the season with four straight wins and outscoring its opponents 11-0 in that span.

That’s the way you want to start if you’re coming off your best season in five years in charge, like Head Coach Nate Norman.

Norman spoke on Monday afternoon about the strides the team took last year, and the strides the team wants to take to follow that up.

“Last year was a really big season for us,” Norman said. “I think we turned the corner a little bit. I think we were hovering around a top 30 team, and we got into the top 15 last year. And that was a good jump for us. We have a lot of returning players, so it’s kind of building off that success. I think if we can get into that top five or six, I think that gives you a really big chance to compete for a national championship. And that’s really what we’re trying to grow and take that next step this year.

“We just want to be a team,” Norman added. “We always say we want to be the fastest team; we want to be the hardest pressing team in the country, and we want to be just a team that’s daring, relentless and risk-taking. So, I think taking those identities and putting them on the field over and over again have created games where we’ve been all over teams because we want to make it miserable for the other team. We want them to have a pretty bad experience when they come play us.”

The Irish host Wisconsin on Thursday in one of their four remaining non-conference matches. They’ll also face Indiana, Purdue, and Ohio before their ACC opener on Sept. 15 against Clemson.

