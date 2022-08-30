Medical Moment: Treating food allergies with oral immunotherapy.

(WNDU) - Milk, soy, eggs, wheat, tree nuts, sesame, fish, the list goes on and on. There are more than 32 million people, including children, who have food allergies in the U.S. One bite of the wrong food could kill them.

Symptoms of food allergies typically appear from within a few minutes to a few hours after a person has eaten the food to which he or she is allergic.

A severe, life-threatening allergic reaction is called anaphylaxis. Symptoms of allergic reactions can include hives, flushed skin or rash, tingling or itchy sensation in the mouth, face, tongue, or lip swelling, dizziness and/or lightheadedness, difficulty breathing, and loss of consciousness.

New therapies were approved just as COVID was hitting so researchers worry that not everyone is aware of them. Oral immunotherapy, or OIT, is the latest therapy that slowly introduces tiny doses of the forbidden food.

“We actually start with 1/600th of a peanut,” said Melanie Makhija, a doctor of allergy and immunology at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital.

In 2020, the FDA approved the first treatment for kids 4 to 17 with a peanut allergy. Palforzia is a drug made from peanut flour.

“The goal of immunotherapy is to trick the child’s body into thinking they’re not allergic,” Dr. Makhija explained.

A recent study found that 72 percent of people who suffer from a life-threatening peanut allergy didn’t even know OIT existed.

After one year of OIT, one patient, Adelina, can now eat one peanut’s worth of protein a day.

“Every morning, I mix in peanuts with something else and I have to eat it,” Adelina Ziemann said.

There have been several studies with Xolair evaluating its ability to allow patients to have a higher threshold for reactivity to an offending food.

Studies with peanut have found an increase in the tolerated peanut dose, but severe reactions were seen along the way. However, one study reported an increase from 80 mg to 10,000 mg (35 peanut kernels) after six months. Other studies showed an 8-fold increase in milk, egg, wheat, and hazelnuts with Xolair. There is a current study called the omalizumab as monotherapy and as adjunct therapy to multi-allergen OIT in food allergic participants (OUtMATCH).

