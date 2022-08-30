Man hurt after tree falls onto pickup truck in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police say a 22-year-old man was hurt after a tree fell onto his pickup truck Monday afternoon in Fulton County.

Officers from the Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department were called just before 4:15 p.m. to the 9500 block of S. State Road 25. When they arrived, they discovered a tree from the west side of the road had fallen on top of a 2021 Ford F150 Supercrew, trapping the driver.

Firefighters from the Twelve Mile and Liberty Township fire departments had to extricate the driver, who was identified as Hunter Smolek of Monticello. Smolek was taken to the hospital in critical condition. However, police said in a release sent out Tuesday afternoon that he was talking and alert.

At the time of the crash, there was a storm with heavy winds passing through the area. The Indiana Department of Transportation utilized a payloader to remove the tree from State Road 25, which was closed for approximately two and a half hours.

