Irish shift focus to Ohio State on game week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman has officially turned the page from fall camp to game week.

At a press conference on Monday, Freeman said he is very excited to play at Ohio State, but not because it’s his alma mater. He told the media (again) that he has no emotion about going to play his former school.

Instead, it’s the fact that the No. 5 Irish get to play the No. 2 team in country—a true measuring stick to see where your team is. The Buckeyes are once again preseason favorites to make the College Football Playoff.

The Irish are 17.5 point underdogs—something Freeman didn’t know, but a nugget he said he would use in the team meetings. Freeman touched on turning the page to game week, and the opportunity in front of them.

“We’re extremely excited,” Freeman said. “Finally, we’re in game week. The opportunity to go and play a great team like Ohio State in a—I’m sure to be—hostile environment in Columbus, Ohio. Again, I’ve said this before, but every competitor wants this. You want an opportunity to go and play against the best and see, there’s no better way to see where we’re at as a football team than to go and ‘okay, let’s go play one of the best teams in the country and let’s see where we’re at.’”

Meanwhile, Freeman says the key to slowing down Ohio State’s offense is stopping the run. He explained why that’s going to be the focus for his defense.

“If you don’t stop the run, they’ll run it all day long, so the ability to stop the run is most important,” Freeman said. “We know they’re very talented throwing the ball, but it’s the mindset. If you can’t stop the run, they can throw it, they can run it, they can do whatever they want to do. And we have to be able to stop the run and then be able to give different looks defensively. I’m not going to say we’re trying to confuse them but be able to give them different looks in terms of the pass game.”

Saturday marks the seventh all-time meeting between the Irish and the Buckeyes. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC. Our 16 Sports team will have live coverage from Columbus starting Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.