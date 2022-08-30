Heavy storm damage across Michiana Monday

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Strong storms swept through Michiana Monday.

Our news crew captured heavy damage and fallen trees on Colfax Avenue in South Bend right across the street from St. Joseph Grade School.

Over in Osceola, a big tree fell on a couple’s home.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

Just five miles south of Warsaw, a mom and her son barely missed a large hickory tree as it crashed into their car. The damage is both jaw dropping and unbelievable.

Thankfully, they are okay too.

Over in the North Liberty, New Carlisle area, many trees hit powerlines, causing road closures for several hours.

Viewers have been uploading and sending pictures of storm damage in their area.

