First Alert Forecast: Sunny and Comfortable Rest of the Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: After overnight showers and thunderstorms things are clearing out fast. Clouds will clear by the middle of the morning and sunshine will fill the skies for the rest of the day. Highs will be near the upper 70s with a breeze from the north and west. It will be breezy at times. Winds gusting to 25 miles per hour. Humidity will drop, very comfortable air sets in by the afternoon. High of 79 degrees. Winds NW 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool overnight as temperatures drop back into the upper 50s by the morning. It will be breezy from time to time. Low of 58 degrees. Winds NW 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine will be around all day with highs right around 80 degrees for the afternoon. A lighter breeze from the north and west. Very comfortable with lower humidity. High of 80 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine continues along with the comfortable pattern! We have a few high clouds develop during the afternoon. A perfect day with highs reaching back into the lower 80s with just a light breeze. High of 82 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Sunshine continues through the end of the week and the beginning of the Labor Day weekend. Highs could get back into the upper 80s with a bit more humidity heading into the weekend. There will be a few chances for rain, Late on Labor Day and into Tuesday of next week. Otherwise, we are dry for much of the next 10 days. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, August 29th, 2022

Monday’s High: 89

Monday’s Low: 69

Precipitation: 0.65″

