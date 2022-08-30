Exploring the Children’s Museum of South Bend

Children's Museum of South Bend
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for a place to take your kids this fall that offers lots of hands-on fun and learning, there’s a place in South Bend you’ll want to check out.

The Children’s Museum of South Bend opened about a year ago on Michigan street.

The non-profit offers a host of interactive exhibits for children, including a food truck, a vet’s office, and a theater.

Emilie Utigard, the executive director of the museum, said she decided to open the museum after a heartbreaking tragedy.

“My little boy passed away about four years,” said Utigard. “He loved children’s museums. And we moved here from Chicago where we had a whole bunch of children’s museums and always regretted that we didn’t have on here.”

Utigard said they hope to expand the museum in the future.

For more information on hours and admission, click here.

