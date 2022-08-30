Elkhart Community Gardens holds ribbon cutting for new renovations

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Community Gardens at the Elkhart Airport held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday after making some upgrades to the garden.

The upgrades include a chain-link fence to keep out wildlife and people, a problem they had last year.

All of the produce harvested by the master gardeners is donated to Church Community Services to help feed those who are food insecure in the Elkhart area.

“What we have is a really fertile place and we grow approximately 700 to 1,000 lbs. of food a year for CGC program and Church Community Services,” said one master gardener.

The garden at the airport has been around for 22 years. The garden is put on in a partnership with the Elkhart Airport and the City of Elkhart was key to funding and installing the new fence.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.